SCUTTLEBUTT

SM smiling on prospects

The SM Group is giving its retail unit a strong spin until the end of the year to take advantage of a further pick-up in consumer demand through an ambitious plan of opening 400 new Alfamart stores by yearend. SM Retail reported a 9-percent decline in earnings despite a 4-percent gain in revenues, which indicates a resurgence in consumer demand.

Traders expect the positive trend in retail revenues to accelerate in the following quarters as inflation continues to ease, further boosted by the implementation of the P35 wage hike last July. While the wage hike would simultaneously translate to higher costs for SM Retail, AP Securities expects the net effect would be positive as it would increase the disposable income of SM’s very broad customer base.

Moderating inflation coupled with the continuance of the rate cut cycle give pundits confidence of a strong pick-up in consumer demand for both essentials and non-essentials.

SM’s exposure to the full spectrum of consumer spending should translate to better second half earnings for SM Retail, especially since the final half is typically the best time of the year for retail.