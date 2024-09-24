SB19 has once again made waves, this time in the world of fast food

Following in the footsteps of international K-pop group BTS, SB19’s collaboration with global fast-food chain McDonald’s offers an exciting treat for fans with the release of a specialized meal.

During their fan meet as new McDo endorsers at Robinsons Manila last week, the group recalled their special memories with McDo that make their partnership even more meaningful.

“Bakit ko binabalik-balikan ang (Why do I keep going back to) McDo? Siguro naman, a lot of you know na parang naging crew (member) ako (I’m sure many of you know that I used to be a crew member),” said Stell.

“Every time na binabalik-balikan ko talaga ‘yung memory na ‘yun, naaalala ko lahat nung hardships, lahat ng mga nangyari sa akin before. And now, looking at it, ‘yung store ng McDo, parang andaming memories na bumabalik. Bukod sa good food, good memories din po ‘yung bumabalik (Every time I revisit that memory, I remember all the hardships and everything that happened to me before. Now, looking at the McDonald’s store, so many memories come flooding back. Aside from good food, there are also good memories that come back),” he added.

According to McDonald’s Philippines director for Marketing and Channels Ashley Santillan-Delgado, “SB19 is a group that is really well known for their creative excellence and innovation.”

“With their craft, it’s really about excellence. As you can see, they recently received the Voices of Asia Award at Billboard Korea. They’re truly getting bigger and better!” said Delgado during the fan meet program in Manila last Saturday.

Delgado shared that the SB19 meal includes Chicken McDo, a serving of rice, iced tea and apple pie. She added that this is just the first set to be released as part of the SB19 meal offerings, with more coming soon.

Stell also revealed that the meal features their favorite items, including chicken nuggets, which is his personal favorite.

The meal comes with a photocard with every purchase. It is available for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru or through McDo’s website.

Showing what it really takes to deserve their own meal, the P-pop group created their own choreography for the commercial, where they danced while holding a piece of fried chicken.

“Totoo, mas juicy kasi mag-ju-juice talaga sa kamay mo (It’s true, it’s juicier because it really makes your hands juicy),” Stell added.

The McDo fried chicken, Stell said, has been their favorite since childhood as it brings “festive feelings.”

Felip also mentioned how the fast food’s signature chicken became his “comfort food,” saying it was his go-to meal during their training days.

“No’ng training days namin, every time matatapos kami mag-train, talagang pumupunta ako sa McDo kasi mahilig ako sa chicken, ‘di ba? So, it’s one of those na madali sa amin na pinakamabilis puntahan (During our training days, every time we finished training, I would really go to McDo because I love chicken, right? So, it was one of those places that was easy and quick for us to visit),” the member said.

Following the fan meet, which coincided with Pablo’s birthday, the group expressed their gratitude to fans on social media, thanking them for their support.

“Atin ‘tong araw na ‘to, A’TIN (This day is ours, A’TIN)! Thanks to everyone who joined us today and, of course, thank you po ninang McDonald’s, for making this possible!” said the group through their official social media accounts.