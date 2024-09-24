Santos repays Ricardo’s faith

Kevin Santos had only one basket for Letran College in its 71-69 win over College of Saint Benilde in Season 100 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

But it’s the only basket that mattered.

Santos said he bravely nailed the game-winner as his way of repaying the trust given to him by Letran coach Allen Ricardo, who never got tired of waiting for his breakout performance.

“I dedicated the shot to my family. I trusted Coach Allen that I can do it,” Santos said, who finished with a 1-of-6 shooting clip.

“I was just ready if I get called. Pao (Javillonar) was getting into foul trouble so I had to step up and do our best.”

So far, Santos averaged 2.2 points in five games for Letran but rookie coach Ricardo is looking at more than just the numbers.

“We have to trust in them. I think this win is a big boost for Kevin Santos,” said Ricardo, who emphasizes the importance of staying disciplined and composed in crucial stretches.

“The boys showed their bravery. I emphasized to them how important courage is.”

“We need to be strong and not give up.”

The two-time NCAA juniors champion mentor wants his players to keep on going and remain calm whether they are winning or losing.

His mindset has been working so far as the Knights fashion a respectable 3-2 win-loss record while bringing down a heavyweight in the Blazers.

“I do believe we just play the game regardless of the score. Don’t show frustration in front of the opponent,” Ricardo said.

“They will take advantage of it when they see you frustrated and out of control. I don’t want them to do that regardless of the score.”