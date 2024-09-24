RNR Running Series ready to rock EVO City

The ASICS Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series Manila takes the spotlight next month with competitions pegged in the 5 kilometers, 10 kms and 21 kms at the EVO City Front Act Run in Kawit, Cavite.

The fun run is expected to draw families, friends and fitness enthusiasts alike for a celebration that merges health, fitness and music.

Online registration is currently open, with entry fees set at P1,450 for the 5-km, P1,550 for the 10-km, and P1,950 for the 21-km races, respectively.

All registrants will enjoy a package that includes a special Rock ‘N’ Roll race shirt, finisher medals, hydration stations, bag drop services, on-course support, and other surprises.

“For the past two years, participants have loved the unique musical experience of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series. Now, we are thrilled to introduce the EVO City Front Act Run as a teaser to our main event in November,” said Princess Galura, general manager of Sunrise Events, part of The IRONMAN Group.

Renowned DJ Marc Marasigan will pump up the start line with his signature electronic beats, while boom boxes along the route will keep runners energized. Additional post-race surprises await finishers in the celebration area.

Meanwhile, excitement is building for the ASICS Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA, scheduled for 24 November.

With over 5,000 participants already signed up, the event is expected to exceed turnout expectations.