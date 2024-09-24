Politics as family business

They always come in pairs like doves, or worse, in droves.

In Philippine politics, it’s common to see family members vying for the same or different political positions. This reality transcends various family dynamics, including spouses, parents and their children, siblings, extended family members and sometimes from the “other family.”

It is intriguing and amusing to see young people harboring the same political agenda as their parents, as if such positions were inherently theirs based on lineage. Flaunting one’s family influence, wealth, and heritage regarding political ambition is not a crime but can be perceived as a sense of entitlement.

The existence of democratic principles and the perpetuation of familial power dynamics is paradoxical. It leads to political dynasties treating politics like a family business. It raises questions about the impact of hereditary political power on the ideals of meritocracy, fair competition and equal opportunity within the political landscape.

While democracy provides equal opportunity and representation, the prevalence of political dynasties can concentrate power within a select few families, undermining the democratic ideals of fair competition and diverse representation. Ultimately, this concentration of power can perpetuate inequality and limit opportunities for other qualified individuals from different backgrounds to participate in the political process.

From 1 to 8 October this year, candidates will file their Certificates of Candidacy for local and national positions, and from 4 to 9 November for district representatives of the Bangsamoro Parliament for the May 2025 election. It marks the beginning of the official campaign period and allows aspiring individuals to formally declare their intention to run for various local government positions.

The filing of candidacy should allow diverse candidates to participate in the electoral process. For local elections, from mayoral and vice mayoral positions to councilor and barangay captain, the filing of candidacy opens the door for individuals from different backgrounds and political affiliations to vie for public office.

It’s not all doom from my side. Voting for political dynasties can have positive implications. Candidates from political families may bring continuity and experience to governance, drawing from their family’s long history of public service and government involvement. Their upbringing and exposure to politics from a young age may result in a deep understanding of the workings of government, potentially leading to more effective and informed leadership. The network and connections established by political dynasties over the years can be leveraged for the benefit of the public, facilitating collaboration and progress.

Constituents familiar with a political family’s established track record may feel more confident when considering voting for candidates from that dynasty. Candidates with a proven track record and a solid public service and governance background stemming from their political dynasty can bring a sense of continuity and valuable governance experience. This continuity and experience can lead to more effective leadership and decision-making, benefiting the public. Additionally, having individuals with a deep understanding of public service and governance in positions of power may contribute to more informed and thoughtful governance, ensuring that the public’s best interests are well represented.

When making electoral decisions, voters should thoroughly evaluate the qualifications, track record, and platforms of candidates from political dynasties and non-dynastic backgrounds. Prioritizing merit, competence, and dedication to public service over familial ties is necessary. By carefully considering these factors, voters can make informed choices that contribute to improving their communities and the overall political landscape.

I would be open to considering a candidate from a political dynasty committed to bringing new and innovative ideas to the forefront. Such a candidate needs to be genuinely focused on understanding and addressing the real challenges faced by the people.

