Police ops yield arrests in Balaoan, La Union

Balaoan, La Union — In a series of law enforcement operations carried out on Monday, 23 September, 2024, three residents of Barangay Camiling, Balaoan, La Union, were arrested on illegal drugs and firearm charges.

The first operation occurred at 3:58 AM, targeting a 55-year-old male resident of Purok 6, Brgy. Camiling. Personnel from Balaoan Municipal Police Station (MPS) and other enforcement agencies implemented Search Warrant Nos. 02-09-2024 and 03-09-2024 for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The operation yielded drug evidence, including three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, as well as various non-drug evidence such as improvised drug paraphernalia, aluminum foils with residue, and a digital weighing scale.

The second operation followed closely at 4:14 AM, resulting in the arrest of a 31-year-old, single, unemployed resident of Brgy. Camiling. The search, conducted by personnel from MPS and multiple agencies, led to the recovery of twenty plastic sachets containing suspected shabu and several pieces of non-drug evidence, including a Caliber .38 revolver, live ammunition, and various paraphernalia associated with drug use and distribution. The arrest was made based on Search Warrant Nos. 07-09-2024 and 08-09-2024 issued for violations of RA 9165 and RA 10591.

Finally, at 4:15 AM, an operation carried out in Purok 6, Brgy. Camiling, leading to the apprehension of a 50-year-old married male resident. The search, based on Search Warrant Nos. 04-09-2024 and 05-09-2024 for violations of RA 9165 and RA 10591, resulted in the recovery of two plastic sachets of suspected shabu and non-drug evidence, including live ammunition for a Caliber .45 firearm.

All operations were conducted with the presence of mandatory witnesses to ensure the lawful handling of the evidence, which was inventoried and marked on-site. The suspects are currently in custody and face charges for violations of RA 9165 and RA 10591.