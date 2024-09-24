PIRATES RUN WILD: Strong finishing kick keys Lyceum victory

Lyceum of the Philippines University delivered a strong fourth-quarter performance to eke out a 96-81 victory over heavyweight Mapua University in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

John Barba sparked the late-game surge while the rest of the Pirates held off the Cardinals in the crucial stretch to seal their third straight win after opening the centennial season of the country’s oldest collegiate league with back-to-back losses.

Barba, the former juniors Most Valuable Player (MVP), registered 25 points and nine rebounds off the bench to lead the Lyceum reserves in outscoring those of Mapua, 53-31.

Mclaude Guadaña, for his part, dropped 16 points while Vincent Cunanan scored 15 markers for Lyceum, which joins Mapua, Letran College, and defending champion San Beda University in the fourth spot with similar 3-2 records.

But Lyceum coach Gilbert Malabanan credited their victory to their strong run in the payoff period.

“We have to keep grinding in the fourth quarter so that we will be able to get our wins. We were aggressive offensively and defensively,” said Malabanan, whose wards dropped a 13-3 tear in the final three minutes to doom the chances of the Cardinals.

“Honestly, I’m happy with how my players did today. I give credit to them after giving their best against Mapua.”

Jeco Bancale delivered 14 points while reigning MVP Clint Escamis had a nightmarish day, finishing with only 13 points on a dismal 2-of-13 shooting clip for Mapua, which had a chance to reverse the outcome as they were trailing by only five, 80-85, in the final 1:30 mark.

But Marc Cuenco missed his layup while Escamis failed to capitalize on Barba’s missed charities that sealed their fate as time was running out.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta had to go back from their experience from preseason tournaments to beat San Sebastian College, 60-52, in the first game.

Altas head coach Olsen Racela said he had to remind his boys about their past losses against the Stags to clinch back-to-back wins.

“I was angry at them at halftime after giving up six points in the last minute of the second quarter. I reminded them what happened to us in the preseason and what has San Sebastian been doing this season,” Racela said.

“We had to remind them to play for 40 minutes and not relax.”

Christian Pagaran and John Abis both scored 12 points each as the Altas are now in second place with a 4-2 record.

Rafael Are scored 11 points but it wasn’t enough as the Stags absorbed their fourth straight loss of the season in six games.

The Scores:

First game:

PERPETUAL (60) — Pagaran 12, Abis 12, Gojo Cruz 10, Gelsano 8, Boral 8, Orgo 6, Pizarro 4, Nuñez 0, Manuel 0, Montemayor 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN (52) — Are 11, L. Gabat 8, Escobido 7, R. Gabat 5, Pascual 5, Felebrico 5, Velasco 4, Maliwat 3, Ricio 2, Lintol 2, Aguilar 0, Suico 0, Barroga 0, Cruz 0.

QUARTERS: 14-11, 34-28, 48-38, 60-52.

Second game:

LYCEUM (96) — Barba 25, Guadaña 16, Cunanan 15, Daileg 14, Villegas 8, Caduyac 6, Peñafiel 5, Montaño 5, Aviles 2, Panelo 0.

MAPUA (81) — Bancale 14, Escamis 13, Hubilla 13, Cuenco 11, Mangubat 10, Igliane 6, Concepcion 5, Recto 4, Ryan 3, Jabonete 2, Agemenyi 0.

QUARTERS: 22-25, 39-45, 65-66, 96-81.