Philippines tops global gold sellers in first half of 2024

In the first half of 2024, the Philippines made headlines by selling the most gold among all nations, shedding nearly 25 tons of the precious metal, according to a report by BestBrokers. This represents a 15.69% reduction in its gold reserves, leaving the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) with 134.06 tons by mid-year.

This is a significant move in a period when many central banks, including Turkey, India, and China, are building up their gold reserves. Gold prices have skyrocketed, surpassing $2,500 per ounce in August 2024, marking an all-time high. As of 20 September, the price of gold had risen further to around $2,636 per ounce, underscoring the value of the asset.

Gold has traditionally been considered a safe haven, offering central banks protection against inflation and financial instability. While most countries have increased their reserves to bolster economic security, the Philippines' decision to sell has raised questions. Despite the BSP's move, the country remains a key player in gold production, with local mining firms required to sell a portion of their output to the central bank. For instance, OceanaGold Philippines Inc. sold over 26% of its gold production to the BSP in 2023, exceeding legal requirements.

Globally, Turkey has been the top buyer of gold in 2024, adding 44.74 tons in the first half of the year. India and China follow, with purchases of 37.18 tons and 28.93 tons, respectively. Meanwhile, other nations such as Thailand and Uzbekistan have also reduced their gold reserves this year, though not as drastically as the Philippines.