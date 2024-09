Gamers will finally get a chance to try Path of Exile 2 for the first time when it goes on public demo at the Tokyo Game Show 2024 from 26 to 29 September.

Path of Exile, a beloved ARPG (action role-playing game) title, will launch the early access of its second installment on 15 November across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The upcoming Path of Exile 2 demo will be available in Japanese on PC for both single player and co-op play.