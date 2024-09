On Tuesday, 24 September 2024, Ruben Cunanan, a DOST-PAGASA weather observer, gave a demonstration of basic astronomy at the Planetarium in the PAGASA Science Garden Complex in Quezon City. After a four-month closure for renovations, including leak-proofing of the ceiling and beautification, the planetarium has reopened to the public by appointment from Monday to Friday, 8 AM to 4 PM. ANALY LABOR











