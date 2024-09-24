OVP denies Sara skipped budget session for beach

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) has denied reports that Vice President Sara Duterte was at a beach in Calaguas Island, Camarines Norte while skipping the House plenary deliberations on her office’s budget.

An online news website posted a photo of Duterte wearing a blue shirt and light-colored shorts, posing with six friends at a beach after supposedly meeting with former Vice President Leni Robredo in Naga City.

It was alleged that the vice president was in Calaguas Island from 21 to 22 September this year.

“The public is cautioned about attempts by some media outlets to once again besmirch the reputation of the vice president by publishing stories that she was on the beach while the House of Representatives was conducting plenary deliberations on the budget,” the OVP said in a statement.

“The vice president was on the road today, talking to the people about current events in our country. She made stops in Vinzons and Daet, Camarines Norte, and Legazpi, Albay. It is quite easy to confirm her activities through social media posts of residents in these areas,” the OVP added.