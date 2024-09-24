‘ONCE ON THIS ISLAND’: A JOURNEY OF LOVE

Once On This Island is one of those shows that makes going to the theater a no-brainer — feel-good, upbeat and fun, with a story that tugs at the heartstrings. It transports you to a place where superstition and magic guide the islanders’ everyday lives. 9Works Theatrical does exactly that in this latest production of the beloved musical, thanks to its energetic cast and vibrant staging.
At the heart of it is the ill-fated romance between Ti Moune and Daniel, two people from worlds that were never meant to meet. Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens drew inspiration from Rosa Guy’s novel, My Guy, My Guy, which is also based on the Hans Christian Andersen classic The Little Mermaid. The show’s appeal lies in the islanders’ unwavering belief in their mischievous gods, the island vibes that Filipinos love, and the catchy, singable songs. After all, everyone loves a tragic love story as much as a happy one.
This staging of Once On This Island gets many things right. Overall, it captures the tropical vibe to a T, especially in the big group numbers. The choreography, lighting and sets come together to create a festive vibe, as seen in “Mama Will Provide,” driven by Radha’s powerful vocals as Asaka, goddess of the Earth, and in the closing number “Why We Tell the Story.” The ensemble cast effectively shares the roles of various characters and storytellers, punctuating the story with a mix of comedic and heartwarming moments that delight the audience. Scenographer Mio Infante’s sets, featuring the circular boardwalk, work well with the storytelling format, drawing focus to the center where most of the action unfolds.
There were quite a few standout performances, making the show a joy to watch. Raul Montesa and Lani Ligot, who play TonTon Julian and Mama Euralie, made us cry when Ti Moune leaves for the big city. In turn, the actors cast as the four gods embraced their roles with aplomb. Lorenz Martinez is dark and menacing as Papa Ge, the “sly demon of death,” presenting Ti Moune with an impossible choice. As Agwe, the god of water, Garrett Bolden Jr. took the bluesy route -- pun intended -- in both his singing and overall look. Shiela Valderrama-Martinez is ethereal as the goddess of love, Erzulie, delivering a powerful rendition of “The Human Heart.” Perhaps a little less movement would help keep the focus on her voice, the song, and the lovers she watches over. On the other hand, Jasmine Fitzgerald, who alternates with her in the role, could use a bit more grace and restraint. Radha, as Asaka, is a magnetic presence onstage in her comeback role. Even while under the weather in one of the shows, she powered through with an impressive R&B performance! Props also go to PJ Rebullida, who plays it up as Armand, the forefather of the grandhommes.
Playing the star-crossed lovers, Angela Ken and Thea Astley alternate as Ti Moune, while Sam Concepcion and Jef Flores share the role of Daniel. As the naïve young peasant girl, Astley offers more emotional depth, while Ken delivers nuance. Concepcion and Flores portray Daniel as safe and to type -- the handsome romantic lead who always gets the girl. They bring the charm, but perhaps a bit more of that “grandhomme” swagger would help?
However, there was one thing lacking here: chemistry. The connection wasn’t quite there, whether between Astley and Concepcion or Ken and Flores. Having seen them in past shows (save for Ken), there is little doubt that with their acting chops, these four actors will grow more into their roles as the run continues.
While 9Works Theatrical’s staging of Once On This Island isn’t perfect, director Robbie Guevara delivers a moving experience that reminds us that, maybe, love does conquer all. The beating heart of its cast, characters and even the stage itself is seen, felt and heard clearly in each song, each dance, the laughter and the tears. It truly is a lot of fun. You will leave the theater with yet another story waiting to be told, inspired by the characters and the actors who portrayed them. As the song goes, “Life is why we tell the story…and our lives become the stories that we weave.”
Once On This Island runs on weekends until 29 September at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at the RCBC Plaza. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me.net.