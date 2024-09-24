‘ONCE ON THIS ISLAND’: A JOURNEY OF LOVE

There were quite a few standout performances, making the show a joy to watch. Raul Montesa and Lani Ligot, who play TonTon Julian and Mama Euralie, made us cry when Ti Moune leaves for the big city. In turn, the actors cast as the four gods embraced their roles with aplomb. Lorenz Martinez is dark and menacing as Papa Ge, the “sly demon of death,” presenting Ti Moune with an impossible choice. As Agwe, the god of water, Garrett Bolden Jr. took the bluesy route -- pun intended -- in both his singing and overall look. Shiela Valderrama-Martinez is ethereal as the goddess of love, Erzulie, delivering a powerful rendition of “The Human Heart.” Perhaps a little less movement would help keep the focus on her voice, the song, and the lovers she watches over. On the other hand, Jasmine Fitzgerald, who alternates with her in the role, could use a bit more grace and restraint. Radha, as Asaka, is a magnetic presence onstage in her comeback role. Even while under the weather in one of the shows, she powered through with an impressive R&B performance! Props also go to PJ Rebullida, who plays it up as Armand, the forefather of the grandhommes.