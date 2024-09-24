OFWs in Central Visayas reach 332K

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in Central Visayas (OWWA-7) on 20 September disclosed that it is monitoring 332,456 overseas Filipino workers in the region.

OWWA-7 regional director Reynaldo Jacalan told DAILY TRIBUNE that 218,578 of these are from Cebu. It was followed by Bohol with 70,473, Negros Oriental 34,806 and Siquijor 8,599.

OWWA has classified into three categories, the OFWs which are Land-based, Sea-based and Not Stated.

Jacalan said the data is as of 31 July 2024.

There are 228,455 OFWs, who are Land-based or 69 percent, 87,584 are Sea-based or 26 percent and 16,417 are not stated or five percent.

The top 10 skills in the region were domestic workers, factory workers, bosun, able seaman, ganger/chargehand, construction workers, electricians, welder, pipe fitter, and carpenter.

The top 10 countries of destination were Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Singapore, Taiwan, Hongkong, Japan, Malaysia and Canada.

Top Cities/Municipalities in Cebu with most number of OFWs are Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Toledo City, City of Naga, Liloan, Minglanilla, Danao City and Consolacion.

In Bohol, Tagbilaran City, Tubigon, Carmen, Loon, Jagna, Talibon, Dauis, Ubay, Valencia and Calape.