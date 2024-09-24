OFWs from Central Visayas reach 332k

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in Central Visayas (OWWA VII) reported on 20 September that it is monitoring 332,456 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the region.

According to OWWA VII Regional Director Reynaldo Jacalan, 218,578 of these OFWs are from Cebu, followed by Bohol with 70,473, Negros Oriental with 34,806, and Siquijor with 8,599.

As of 31 July 2024, OWWA classified the OFWs into three categories: land-based (69%), sea-based (26%), and not stated (5%). The total includes 228,455 land-based, 87,584 sea-based, and 16,417 not stated.

The top 10 occupations for OFWs from Central Visayas include domestic workers, factory workers, bosun (ship's officer), able seaman, ganger/chargehand, construction workers, electricians, welders, pipe fitters, and carpenters.

The top destination countries include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, and Canada.

Jacalan also noted that 2,049 OFWs availed the Special Financial Assistance Program (MOI no. 11), with P2,049,000 disbursed between 2023 and July 2024.

Additionally, P27,890,000 was disbursed to 1,492 OFWs under the Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay Program, while 1,891 OFWs availed of airport assistance.