OFW online license renewal successful — LTO

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is consolidating feedback from the two-day pilot of its online driver’s license renewal in Taiwan, which served around 1,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

LTO Chief Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II thanked MECO Chairman Atty. Silvestre Bello III and officials from the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) for their support during the event.

Mendoza said, “Matagumpay ang ating online driver’s license renewal sa Taiwan at sa ngayon ay nire-review na namin ang lahat ng feedback at lahat ng observation upang matukoy kung saan pa dapat mag-improve at kung alin ang dapat i-retain dahil ang bilin ng ating Pangulong Marcos ay gawin din ito sa iba’t ibang bansa kung saan may maraming bilang ng ating mga kababayang Pilipino."

The pilot, held in Taichung and Kaohsiung, served around 200 OFWs on 21 September and another 67 the next day, with many others inquiring about the project.

Mendoza noted that the project would eventually expand to the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. He also encouraged OFWs to complete the required documents to avoid delays.

Requirements include:

- A driver’s license expiring within 60 days or expired within two years

- Active LTMS (LTO Portal) account

- Online CDE certification

- Medical certificate from an LTO-accredited telemedical facility