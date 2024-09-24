No premature campaigning in automated elections — Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday reiterated that there will be no premature campaigning in automated elections.

“No po. Wala po premature campaigning (There’s no premature campaigning). Per [Supreme Court] in Peñera vs Comelec, they are not yet candidates upon the filing of candidacies except only at the start of campaign period,” Comelec Chairperson George Garcia told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.

This was Garcia’s response when asked about premature campaigning, exactly a week before the filing of certificate of candidacy and certificate of nomination and acceptance.

He made the remark amid the rampant appearance of would-be public servants on TV, social media, and their photos/posters in public spaces.

‘Don’t blame Comelec’

Garcia also appealed to the public to refrain from blaming the poll body as their hands are tied.

“Sana po wag masisi ang Comelec sapagkat wala po talaga kaming magagawa, batas po natin yan (I hope they don’t blame us because we can’t do anything, it’s the law),” Garcia explained in a separate interview with reporters.

“Hindi po namin sila kayang pigilan kung ang pagmumukha nila ay nakalatag na sa kalsada, kung sila ay lumalabas na sa TV, sa radyo, o diyaryo. Wala po kaming kontrol dun. Sapagkat hindi pa po namin sila kayang pigilan pa yan (We can’t stop them if you see their pictures or posters on streets, if they appear on TV, or radio, or newspaper. We can’t control it. Because we can’t yet stop them),” he added

Under the Poll Automation Law, “any person who files his certificate of candidacy shall only be considered as a candidate at the start of the campaign period” and that “unlawful acts applicable to a candidate shall be in effect only upon the start of the campaign period.”

Thie provision was affirmed by the 2009 Supreme Court case of Peñera vs. Comelec, which resulted in the removal of premature campaigning as an election offense.

“Hindi pa po sila kandidato and therefore parang hindi po sila nag-file ng kanilang candidacy (They are not yet candidates and therefore it’s like they haven’t yet filed their candidacies),” Garcia furthered.

Campaign period for national positions starts on 11 February 2025, while local position begins on 28 March 2025.