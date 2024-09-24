New York reports death from rare mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis

A New York resident has died from eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), a rare mosquito-borne virus, marking the second death from the disease in the United States this year. The death, reported in Ulster County, led Governor Kathy Hochul to declare the illness an imminent public health threat in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported ten human cases of EEE nationwide as of 17 September, prior to the New York case. The virus had already claimed a life in New Hampshire last month. This is the first death from EEE in New York since 2015, but no personal details about the deceased have been released.

Governor Hochul announced that the public health declaration would enable state resources to assist local health departments in combating the disease. "With today’s declaration, we’re making more state resources available to support local public health responses," Hochul said in a news release.

Nationwide concern

EEE, also known as "triple E," remains a rare but serious illness in the U.S., predominantly affecting the eastern and Gulf Coast states. The CDC records only a few cases annually, with the virus killing approximately 30% of those infected. Survivors often face long-term physical or neurological damage.