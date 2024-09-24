New York reports death from rare mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis
A New York resident has died from eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), a rare mosquito-borne virus, marking the second death from the disease in the United States this year. The death, reported in Ulster County, led Governor Kathy Hochul to declare the illness an imminent public health threat in the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported ten human cases of EEE nationwide as of 17 September, prior to the New York case. The virus had already claimed a life in New Hampshire last month. This is the first death from EEE in New York since 2015, but no personal details about the deceased have been released.
Governor Hochul announced that the public health declaration would enable state resources to assist local health departments in combating the disease. "With today’s declaration, we’re making more state resources available to support local public health responses," Hochul said in a news release.
Nationwide concern
EEE, also known as "triple E," remains a rare but serious illness in the U.S., predominantly affecting the eastern and Gulf Coast states. The CDC records only a few cases annually, with the virus killing approximately 30% of those infected. Survivors often face long-term physical or neurological damage.
Symptoms of EEE include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, and behavioral changes. The virus can cause severe inflammation of the brain (encephalitis) and the membranes around the spinal cord (meningitis). There are no available vaccines or treatments for the virus.
Preventive measures
Health officials continue to stress the importance of using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing outdoors, and eliminating standing water to reduce mosquito populations.
The rise in EEE cases, along with increased "mosquito days" due to climate change, has raised concerns among health authorities in several states, including Massachusetts, which reported its first case of EEE in August.
With the risk of EEE growing, communities are urged to remain vigilant as efforts continue to mitigate the spread of this rare but potentially deadly virus.
(Sources: AFP, AP)