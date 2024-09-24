NDC taps Singapore universities for Phl Innovation Hub

Two leading universities in Singapore were tapped by the National Development Company (NDC) to help in the realization of the Philippine Innovation Hub.

In a statement, the NDC, the government’s investment arm and an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry, said it has sealed two separate memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Singapore Management University and Murdoch University last 19 September.

In addition, the NDC, headed by its general manager, Undersecretary Anton Mauricio, said it has also signed knowledge partnerships with Action Community for Entrepreneurship in Singapore, Reactor School and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.

Significant overseas leap forward

Mauricio said this marks a significant overseas leap forward for NDC’s Philippine Innovation Hub as Singapore-based personnel will be hired and tasked to man a physical space separately at Murdoch University and at the Singapore Management University; as well as its physical co-working space for startups (known as The Greenhouse).

“In collaboration with the knowledge partnerships that were also signed in Singapore, the Philippine Innovation Hub’s presence at both universities will now work to increase the thrust of having both Philippine-based and Singapore-based startups expand in both country markets,” the NDC said.

With the said partnership, a whole line-up of activities and programs is envisioned, which include entrepreneurial partnership development (resource-sharing, collaboration, synergy building), internship partnership initiative and program development for student exchanges, among others.

Physical presence

in Singapore

Meanwhile, the NDC said a physical presence for the Philippine Innovation Hub in Singapore becomes a physical conduit that allows real-time and more convenient options for start-ups to explore linkages and thus supports the further commercial development of start-ups in both countries.

The NDC has already established the Philippine Innovation Hub, where it has partnered with knowledge entities and is constructing the Philippine Innovation Registry.