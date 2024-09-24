MR.DIY supports Brigada Eskwela 2024

DAVAO CITY — MR.DIY, your go-to store for big and small family needs, reinforced its commitment to youth and education through its support of Brigada Eskwela 2024.

Prior to the opening of the new school year, a total of 10 schools in Davao and North Cotabato received essential cleaning materials and tools from MR.DIY, in preparation for the opening of classes for over 41,000 enrollees.

MR.DIY representatives led the turnover of cleaning materials to 10 Davao and North Cotabato schools in support of Brigada Eskwela 2024.

With the theme “Bayanihan para sa Matatag na Paaralan,” this year’s Brigada Eskwela emphasizes community collaboration for resilient schools.

Representatives from MR.DIY and Buhangin Central Elementary School joined forces for Brigada Eskwela 2024.

Under its corporate social responsibility program, Acts of Kindness (AOK), MR.DIY recognizes the pivotal role of Education in shaping a brighter future for children, reflecting one of AOK’s core pillars of Youth and Education.

Through this effort, MR.DIY supports the school communities’ efforts to create a safe and conducive learning environment for students.

MR.DIY, dedicated to supporting quality education, has been actively participating in Brigada Eskwela activities for years. Together with these schools, MR.DIY contributes to the upkeep and improvement of school facilities through the Brigada Eskwela program, which mobilizes community stakeholders. Discover how MR.DIY is making a difference through its CSR initiatives. Learn more by visiting our website at https://www.mrdiy.com/ph/blog.