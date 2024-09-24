MESSAGE FROM THE KING: High-scoring George eyeing Gilas Pilipinas stint

George King’s 64-point explosion is not just a fitting ending to his explosive stint for Blackwater in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup.

It also serves as a strong message that he is ready should Gilas Pilipinas seek his services.

Shortly after dropping an incredible 64-point performance in the Bossing’s 139-118 domination of Rain or Shine late Monday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, the do-it-all import expressed his willingness to undergo naturalization that will make him eligible to see action for the national squad in major international events.

So far, Gilas Pilipinas has three naturalized players in National Basketball Association (NBA) standout Jordan Clarkson, Barangay Ginebra reinforcement Justin Brownlee and former Ateneo de Manila University foreign student-athlete Ange Kouame but the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) doesn’t mind adding another quality player to boost the national men’s basketball program.

King, a 6-foot-6 dynamo who once played for the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA, said his love for the Philippines makes it easier for him to commit to Gilas.

“I would love to play for the national team. I would love to put on that blue and gold jersey across No. 94,” said King after delivering an incredible farewell performance that definitely drew the attention of SBP president Al Panlilio and executive director Erika Dy.

“I would love to do that, you know what I mean.”

King, who sprinkled his performance with 13 rebounds on a flawless 20-of-20 shooting from the free throw line, added that he knows some Gilas Pilipinas players, especially Clarkson, who also grew up in San Antonio.

“There’s a couple of guys that have been on the team, Jordan Clarkson is a San Antonio guy and I’ve known him for a long time, and he spoke highly of the Philippines. I would love to mix it up with him and the guys here,” said King, who played high school ball for William Brennan High School in San Antonio.

“If they (Gilas) wanna have me, I would love to do it. It would be an opportunity of a lifetime for me, and to do it in a place that I enjoy being, it’s just a double win for me.”

King’s 64-point masterpiece was definitely incredible.

According to league statistician Fidel Mangonon, his scoring output broke the Blackwater franchise record of 55 points that Troy Williams set in their 119-106 loss in the eliminations of the Governors’ Cup last year.

It is also the most by any player since Al Thornton of NLEX dropped 69 markers in a 131-127 triple overtime loss to San Miguel Beer in the Commissioner’s Cup in 2016.

The last player to score at least 64 points in a 48-minute contest was Kenny Travis of San Miguel during their 116-115 loss to Swift in the 1994 Governors’ Cup.

“I know that I’m probably gonna play 40 minutes tonight, let’s see what I’m made of,” said King, recalling his mindset when he carved that jaw-dropping performance.

“I had a look-in-the-mirror moment before the game. ‘What are you made of? What’s in you? Let’s find out. Let’s see what’s in you. Let’s see what you got.’”

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be in this situation again in my career where I’m able to take the type of shots that I do and I said if I’m ever in this situation again, I don’t want to have any regrets. And so, I left my home, where I’m staying, with that thought, ‘Let’s find out what you’re made of tonight.’ And that was the motivation tonight for me.”