Marcos welcomes new envoys

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed five new ambassadors to the Philippines on Monday, including Italian Ambassador-designate Davide Giglio.

The Chief Executive said he hoped Giglio would significantly contribute to the already dynamic relations between the Philippines and Italy as well as increase and expand their areas of cooperation.

“We all, of course, (we) are very grateful to Italy for the show of support. And we consider it not just a show of support for the Philippines, but also for the rule of law, and to make it very clear that we are like-minded states,” Marcos said.

Earlier this month, the Italian naval training ship Amerigo Vespucci docked in Manila for a five-day goodwill visit. The 93-year-old vessel has been dubbed “the most beautiful ship” and is currently on a 20-month voyage around the world.

Last year, the Philippines and Italy celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations, recording total trade of $1.2 billion.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Italy ranks as the fourth-largest trading partner of the Philippines in the European Union with more than 500 companies in the country with Italian equity.

Also presenting their credentials were envoys from India, Ireland, Finland and the European Union.

India’s Ambassador-designate Harsh Kumar Jain reaffirmed his country’s commitment to pursue stronger political, economic and cultural ties with the Philippines.

The President, in turn, recognized the longstanding friendship between the Philippines and India.

Last year, bilateral trade between Manila and New Delhi surpassed the $3-billion mark. At the same time, the Philippines exports to India exceeded $1 billion, making India the 13th biggest export market of the country.

Beyond trade, the Philippines maintains strong defense relations with the Asian country, highlighted by the recent acquisition of a Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System for the Philippine Navy through a government-to-government deal.

The first batch of components for the BrahMos Missile System project arrived in Manila in April.

Additionally, Ireland’s Ambassador-designate Emma Hickey, Finland’s Ambassador Saija Nurminen and the European Union’s Ambassador Mariomassimo Santoro also met with Marcos to present their credentials.