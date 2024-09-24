Manila offers over 2K jobs

The local government of Manila announced on Tuesday that it will offer at least 2,500 jobs on 25 September 2024 and the employment opportunities will be available at the “Kalinga sa Maynila PESO Job Fair.”

The event is a highlight of the weekly regular interaction forum conducted by Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo with the barangays.

Lacuna said that the job fair is open to all high school graduates, college students, and technical or vocational graduates.

It will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the corner of P. Paredes and Delos Reyes Streets in Sampaloc, Manila.

Meantime, Public Employment Service Office City of Manila chief Fernan Bermejo said the job fair will be held in cooperation with the Department of Labor and Employment-National Capital Region and the DoLE-NCR Manila Field Office.

Interested applicants are advised to come in casual attire, bring ten copies of their resume, and their own ballpens. They should also follow existing public health protocols.

The lady mayor wished all applicants the best of luck, adding that many applicants get hired on the spot and go home with newfound jobs.