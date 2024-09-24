Malabon health workers receive Covid allowance

The local government of Malabon City disclosed on Tuesday that its health workers are set to receive their Covid-19 allowance a year since the World Health Organization (WHO) has downgraded the deadly respiratory disease’s status.

In a statement, City Health Department Officer-in-Charge Dr. Bernadette Bordador assured their health workers and other front-liners that they will receive their Health Emergency Allowance as they coordinate with the Department of Health.

“What we are waiting now is for some periods of 2021, 2022 and the first seven months of 2023. Every health worker, whether in isolation, vaccination sites, or offices, is entitled to this grant,” Bordador said.

She added that the names of the health workers have been submitted to the DoH and they’re just awaiting approval.

At least P 76 million is set for distribution to 1,533 Malabon health workers.