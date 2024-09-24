LTO's new San Juan District Office Opens

The Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) announced on Tuesday, 24 September, that the San Juan District Office has begun operations at its new address.

The office, managed by Teresita M. Lorilla, is located at 1 North Domingo St. corner Blumentritt, Barangay Rivera, and commenced operations on 14 August.

"The San Juan District Office's move to a new location is part of our commitment to serve more people and enhance our service," said LTO-NCR Regional Director Roque "Rox" I. Verzosa III. "With the opening of this new office, we also expect it to provide more convenience to the public."

Lorilla, meanwhile, stated that they are committed to serving all clients with sincerity and the highest level of professionalism.

To date, the San Juan District Office handles an average of 300 mixed transactions a day, ranging from license renewals to car registrations.

La Loma bounces back from Carina

LTO-NCR also reported that the La Loma District Office has fully recovered and bounced back from the impacts of Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon that affected Metro Manila and surrounding provinces last July.

To recall, the La Loma District Office was impacted by severe flooding after intense rainfall, which disrupted its operations.

Engineer Roberto Se, Chief of the La Loma District Office, stated that to date, their operations have normalized two months after the heavy flooding.

"Normal na po ang aming operasyon dito sa La Loma District Office matapos mabaha ang aming opisina. Tuloy-tuloy na po ang aming serbisyo sa publiko," he said.