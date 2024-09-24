LTO opens San Juan district office

The Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) announced on Tuesday that the San Juan District Office has moved to a new location.

LTO-NCR regional director Roque Verzosa III said that the office — managed by officer-in-charge Teresita M. Lorilla — is located at 1 North Domingo Street corner Blumentritt, Barangay Rivera, and commenced operations last 14 August 2024.

Verzosa said that the San Juan District Office’s move to a new location is crucial for improving ease of doing business and enhancing service for the public.

“The San Juan District Office’s move to a new location is part of our commitment to serve more people and enhance our service,” Verzosa said.

“With the opening of this new office, we also expect it to provide more convenience to the public,” he added.

Lorilla, meanwhile, said that they are committed to serving all clients with sincerity and the highest level of professionalism.

To date, the San Juan District Office handles an average of 300 mixed transactions a day, ranging from license renewals to car registrations.

As this developed, the LTO-NCR also reported that the La Loma District Office has fully recovered and bounced back from the impacts of super typhoon “Carina” and the southwest monsoon that affected Metro Manila and surrounding provinces last July.