Kris Aquino’s doctor-boyfriend deactivates Facebook account

To likely maintain privacy, Dr. Michael Padlan, Kris Aquino’s rumored doctor-boyfriend, deactivated his Facebook account.
Padlan’s Facebook page, Mike Mike, is no longer accessible on social media.
We personally viewed Padlan’s Facebook page two days after Aquino’s arrival in the country. There, we saw photos of Padlan’s family during Christmas, as well as images of his two sons. His many travels were also documented on his account.
One entry on Padlan’s Facebook page was a short birthday greeting video from Aquino to a young boy, whom we believe to be one of the doctor’s sons. Padlan noted in his post that he had asked Aquino for permission to share the video.
Did Aquino have a hand in Padlan’s decision to deactivate his Facebook account? Most likely, as Aquino may not want the privacy of her doctor-boyfriend to be intruded upon.
Moreover, Padlan’s Instagram account has been switched to private.
We recently discovered that Padlan is somewhat of a celebrity surgeon at Makati Medical Center. He was featured in a broadsheet article in 2004, where he shared some details of his life, including that he was 31 at the time of the interview, making him 51 years old now, not 53 as previously reported.
Padlan hails from Pangasinan, and his father was a doctor. He studied Medical Technology and Medicine at Far Eastern University.
Padlan loves ballroom dancing and playing badminton at Power Smash. The film that influenced his life was Gloria Romero’s Tanging Yaman, as “it’s a story similar to my life.”
Padlan described himself as “tahimik na seloso” (quiet but jealous). His biggest extravagance is shoes because, as he says, “when I buy shoes, I have to save money first.”
His most amusing revelation came when asked what he notices first in a woman. His answer? “Puwit (butt) because breasts can still be altered.”
Jodi Sta. Maria fulfills dream of horror flick with Regal Films
Jodi Sta. Maria has done four or five horror movies in her career, but Untold is her first horror project with Regal Films.
“Actually, this is my fourth, if not fifth, horror film that I’ve done in my career, but it is my first horror film with Regal,” she said in a recent interview.
Sta. Maria admitted she grew up loving classic Regal horror films, such as Shake, Rattle & Roll and past episodes of Regal Shocker.
Filming Untold is a dream come true for the Lavender Fields actress, and she’s grateful to Roselle Monteverde for bringing her dream to fruition.
Untold, Sta. Maria explained, is a bit different from the horror films she has done in the past.
“I think the difference from the horror films I’ve done before is that many of them, especially Clarita in 2019 with Direk Derek Cabrido, were ghost-centered. But this one has a lot of psychological tension, which is one of the reasons I agreed to the project. The script is truly beautiful, and for me, while it’s labeled as a horror film, I believe it will answer many internal questions for viewers — like, what are you willing to give in exchange for your soul?” she said.