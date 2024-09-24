Kris Aquino’s doctor-boyfriend deactivates Facebook account

To likely maintain privacy, Dr. Michael Padlan, Kris Aquino’s rumored doctor-boyfriend, deactivated his Facebook account.

Padlan’s Facebook page, Mike Mike, is no longer accessible on social media.

We personally viewed Padlan’s Facebook page two days after Aquino’s arrival in the country. There, we saw photos of Padlan’s family during Christmas, as well as images of his two sons. His many travels were also documented on his account.

One entry on Padlan’s Facebook page was a short birthday greeting video from Aquino to a young boy, whom we believe to be one of the doctor’s sons. Padlan noted in his post that he had asked Aquino for permission to share the video.

Did Aquino have a hand in Padlan’s decision to deactivate his Facebook account? Most likely, as Aquino may not want the privacy of her doctor-boyfriend to be intruded upon.

Moreover, Padlan’s Instagram account has been switched to private.

We recently discovered that Padlan is somewhat of a celebrity surgeon at Makati Medical Center. He was featured in a broadsheet article in 2004, where he shared some details of his life, including that he was 31 at the time of the interview, making him 51 years old now, not 53 as previously reported.