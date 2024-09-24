Jobseekers warned vs online scams

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) issued an advisory on Tuesday, urging jobseekers to be cautious of online recruitment scams.

The advisory encourages the public to report any suspicious activity related to illegal recruitment or human trafficking, whether encountered physically or online through social media and other platforms.

DoLE can be contacted directly or reports can be made to the concerned authorities as it cited Article 38 of the Labor Code of the Philippines and Republic Act 10022, reminding the public that any recruitment activity conducted by unauthorized individuals is considered illegal and punishable by fines or imprisonment.

The department also encourages vigilance against the spread of online job scams and unverified job opportunities.