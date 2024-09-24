Job seekers warned vs. online scams

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday warned job seekers against online scams.

In an advisory, DOLE urged the public to report to the agency or the concerned authorites any suspicious activities related to illegal recruitment and human trafficking, whether physically or on social media and other online platforms.

Citing Article 38 of the Labor Code of the Philippines and Republic Act No. 10022, the Labor department reminded that any recruitment that is carried out by anyone who is not licensed or authorized is considered illegal and will be fined or may be imprisoned.

The public is also encouraged to be observant of spreading online job scams and other unverified job opportunities online.

For employment opportunities, jobseekers may visit at the Labor department’s official website at www.dole.gov.ph and the PhilJobNet at www.philjobnet.gov.ph for local job posting.

Meanwhile, for overseas job postings, jobseekers may visit the website of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration at www.poea.gov.ph.