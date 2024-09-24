Hong Kong security body blocks protest leader's early release

Hong Kong, China | AFP | Tuesday 24 September 2024

A former Hong Kong student leader jailed under a common law charge was denied early release on Tuesday when a powerful committee ruled that his offence was now regarded as a national security threat.

Kinson Cheung and three other former University of Hong Kong student leaders were sentenced to two years in jail last October after they had "glorified" a knife attack on a police officer.

They were initially charged with "advocating terrorism" under a national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 to quash massive pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong the year before.

That charge was dropped when they agreed to plead guilty to the lesser common law offence of "inciting to wound with intent".

They later appealed against the sentence, which was reduced to 15 months, and Cheung then applied for early release for good behaviour.

However, the National Security Committee (NSC), established after the imposition of the 2020 security law, stepped in on Tuesday to prevent Cheung's release.

It said his early release "would be contrary to national security interests", according to a government lawyer who read out the decision.