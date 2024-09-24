Harry Roque faces disbarment complaint

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Matibag said, "As officer of the court we lawyers should follow the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability. Alam niya yun as lawyers - dapat sumunod kami and not use online platforms in defending [ourselves]."

"I cannot discuss much of the disbarment complaint because there is the sub judice rule that we lawyers have to follow," Matibag added in a statement, referring to a rule that restricts parties from commenting on issues currently subject to judicial proceedings.

Roque and a hard place

Roque's whereabouts are currently unknown after the Quad Committees of the House of Representatives, led by Congressman Robert Ace Barbers, cited him in contempt and directed him to be detained. He had refused to submit subpoenaed documents that could clarify his alleged involvement in the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) industry.

The Philippine National Police said on 20 September that they had a lead on Harry Roque’s location.

In an interview, Roque called this disbarment complaint "a desperate act of attention." He added that posting videos to social media “is protected by free speech under the privileged doctrine.”

"Pinupulbos ako ng Quad Committee dahil sa 'polvoronic video'. It came from my former colleague in the House of Representatives," Roque added.

Matibag denies any personal issues with Roque.

"Just to be clear, I cannot file a frivolous case against a fellow lawyer like the respondent. That is prohibited. I am into politics just like Atty. Harry Roque but there is nothing political about this administrative complaint. There is no color to it. It’s just a presentation of facts and legal arguments," he said.