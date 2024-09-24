Gov't to rename area around Clark Airport

CLARK FREEPORT — The government agencies have agreed to rename the government land surrounding the Clark International Airport as the Clark Aviation Capital of the Philippines.

According to Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) President Arrey Perez, the renaming of the area was formally launched on Monday, citing that area is the “aviation-centric business capital of the country” during a general assembly in Clark with the agency’s directors and some 150 personnel.

Department of Transportation (DoTr) Undersecretary for Aviation Roberto C.O. Lim, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) vice president Kenneth Peralta, and Dr. John Ortiz Teope, who represented BCDA Chairman Thompson Lantion, were present during the launching ceremony.

“Clark makes one’s dream work. Then the airport is at the center of Clark, the heart that connects the country to the world. But the airport is just one special component in this (aviation) capital we will build, because beyond this airport is an aviation-centered metropolis that will make the dream that work, fly. And because it works, dreams fly,” Perez said.

The CIAC is a subsidiary and the premier aviation and land development arm of the BCDA, and tasked by the DoTr to exercise oversight functions over the Clark airport.

“The medium is the vision — to build the country’s aviation capital with a dynamic ecosystem combining aviation, logistics, commerce, and sustainable urban development contributing to national economic progress,” Perez said.

The Clark Aviation Capital covers some 2,367 hectares of government-owned land primed for local and foreign investments.

“The capital will transform the erstwhile idle lands to a global hub for innovation, investment and infrastructure to boost airport operations, generate new revenue streams, and promote economic and food security,” Perez added.