French style made to last

Iconic French brand Lacoste presents its latest Leather Goods collection at a pop-up store in Greenbelt 5 Fashion Center, Makati City, until 29 September. The brand proudly continues its tradition of enduring reinvention, with its unique savoir-faire — such as knitwear, petit piqué and graphic patterns — beautifully reimagined as leather goods.

The Leather Goods 2024 Collection presents the latest must-haves of the season. Athena is a chic and practical addition to any wardrobe. This new shopping bag is a refined take on the classic L.12.12. Crafted from the signature Petit Piqué material, it is available in both a small crossbody and a large tote.