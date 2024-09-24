French style made to last

Iconic French brand Lacoste presents its latest Leather Goods collection at a pop-up store in Greenbelt 5 Fashion Center, Makati City, until 29 September. The brand proudly continues its tradition of enduring reinvention, with its unique savoir-faire — such as knitwear, petit piqué and graphic patterns — beautifully reimagined as leather goods.
The Leather Goods 2024 Collection presents the latest must-haves of the season. Athena is a chic and practical addition to any wardrobe. This new shopping bag is a refined take on the classic L.12.12. Crafted from the signature Petit Piqué material, it is available in both a small crossbody and a large tote.
Anna is a reversible masterpiece that balances contemporary flair with classic design. It comes in a medium crossbody or large tote and includes a removable clutch. The L.12.12 remains one of Lacoste’s best-selling icons; it is a lightweight bag available in various sizes, featuring the brand’s signature Petit Piqué coated canvas and an embroidered crocodile.
Zely is a feminine, elegant and enduring piece from the Monogram Collection that debuted as part of Lacoste’s Spring-Summer 2025 line. Lastly, Maheki is a modern bag from the Fall-Winter 2024 Monogram Collection, crafted from 100 percent cow leather and adorned with golden touches.
Timeless style and meticulous craftsmanship are what the Lacoste Leather Goods 2024 collection is all about. From the iconic crocodile emblem to intricate details, the creativity and tradition transcend the ordinary, celebrating the relevance of French sophistication through time.
Those who purchase a leather goods item in the pop-up store will receive a free limited-edition Lacoste pouch to match their new item. While browsing the collection, shoppers can take a moment to unwind with a cup of finely brewed coffee and customized biscuits at Le Café Lacoste, located within the store.