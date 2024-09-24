FPJ Panday Bayanihan launched

A new foundation called FPJ Panday Bayanihan has emerged in an attempt to heed the call of various civil groups to give them a voice to air their issues on pressing matters concerning their lives.

Represented by Brian Poe, the son of Senator Grace Poe, FPJ Panday Bayanihan took to the podium in Manila Hotel on Monday afternoon to face the media and hear the demands of various groups such as IPs, fisherfolk, labor, youth and transport.

Poe stated that FPJ Panday Bayanihan is an organization dedicated to helping poor folks craft solutions or laws to alleviate their sufferings.

In an interview with Daily Tribune, Poe said that the group represents the advocacy of the late Fernando Poe Jr. in dealing with the problems of ordinary people and aims to continue his legacy.

He clarified that while the group is not yet a party list, it intends to deliver the platform of demands from different sectors to Senator Grace Poe’s office.

At 35 years old, the younger Brian Poe said he had no intention of joining the political race in the 2025 midterm election but would continue to aid people who are in need of solutions to their problems.

He believes that the legacy left by the King of Movieland is still relevant in today’s times, where many of his films championed the vulnerable masses.