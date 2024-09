Authorities reported that a fire broke out at the home of Taguig City Councilor Nicky Supan on Monday night and according to the Taguig City Fire Station, the fire started around 10:12 p.m. in the dressing room on the third floor of the five-story house.

Initial reports said that the first alarm was raised at 10:20 p.m., and the fire was under control by 10:39 p.m. It was completely extinguished at 10:50 p.m.