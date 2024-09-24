Fil-Am booter dominating U.S. tourney

Filipino-American footballer Nick Markanich is making a big impact in the United States as he emerged as the top scorer of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship.

Markanich, who is tipped to play for the Philippine men’s football team any time soon, made history as he buried a brace in the 37th and 60th minutes in Charleston Battery’s 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies over the weekend at Patriots Point in South Carolina.

All in all, the 24-year-old right winger has a total of 27 goals in a single season, surpassing the 25-goal mark set by Cameron Lancaster of Louisville City in 2018 that makes him a shoo-in for the league’s Golden Boot award.

Markanich is also set to surpass Paul Conway’s record of 27 goals in a single season when he played for the club in 2001.

With the win, Charleston has the second seed in the USL Eastern Conference with a 17-8-5 win-draw-loss record after 30 matches.

Unlike in Europe where the top team wins the league by getting the most wins, the USL divides the competition into the Eastern and Western Conferences with the top eight teams of each side duking it out in a one-game playoff.

Charleston looks to redeem itself from last year’s heartbreak after losing to Phoenix Rising FC on penalties, 1-1 (2-3) in the final.

The squad is also looking to give Markanich a proper send-off as he is set to join CD Castellon in the Segunda Division in Spain in 2025.

Charleston is set to compete against Detroit City FC on 6 October at the same venue.