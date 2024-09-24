DoTr: Transport strike fails immobilization

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Tuesday reported that the second day of protest staged by transport groups Manibela and Piston has failed to immobilize commuters.

In a statement, DoTr Undersecretary Andy Ortega said that the strike had minimal impact, with only a few drivers and operators participating in the rallies. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has also reported no major disruptions in the National Capital Region (NCR).

This comes in contrast with the statement of Manibela officials that the protest has caused significant disruptions to commuters as the group posted photos on Facebook showing affected commuters in Quezon City and Pasig City.

However, Ortega stressed that the number of participants was significantly lower than on the first day of the strike.

“In the seven areas reported to me, in Alabang they have one jeep, 12 are rallying. In Philcoa, there are 10 people. In UP, zero. In Welcome, zero. In Commonwealth, zero. In Aurora Boulevard, zero,” Ortega said.

Regarding the commuters who waited for extended periods on the first day, Ortega explained that it was a typical Monday and rush hour, leading to increased demand for transportation.

He added that the MMDA deployed less than five vehicles to assist stranded passengers.

Previously, Piston filed a motion with the Supreme Court (SC) to resolve its petition for a temporary restraining order against the public transport modernization program (PTMP). Piston’s legal counsel, Atty. Kristina Conti, urged the SC to expedite the decision on their application.

The PTMP aims to replace traditional jeepneys with more modern and environmentally friendly vehicles. However, the high cost of these new units has been a major obstacle for many PUV drivers and operators.

Despite the ongoing strike and challenges faced by the transport sector, the DoTr remains committed to implementing the PTMP, as the department believes that the modernization program will ultimately benefit both commuters and the environment.