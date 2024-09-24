DepEd budget approved

The Department of Education (DepEd) thanked the House of Representatives for the "expeditious approval" of its proposed 2025 budget.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the proposed budget of the Department of Education and its attached agencies for fiscal year 2025 during the plenary deliberations.

"The entire DepEd family, under the stewardship of Secretary Sonny Angara, expressed its gratitude to House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Budget Sponsor Rep. Maria Carmen Zamora, and the members of the House of Representatives for approving the proposed budget of P793.1 billion of the agency for 2025," the DepEd said in a statement.

Portions of the budget are allocated for the DepEd's attached agencies including the National Book Development Board, National Council for Children’s Television, National Museum, Philippine High School for the Arts, Early Childhood Care and Development Council, and National Academy of Sports.

DepEd’s budget next year includes the construction of new classrooms and rehabilitation of school buildings, computerization program, learning and equipment tools, additional teaching positions, teacher training, school-based feeding program, government assistance, and subsidies, among others.