Davao strengthens road clearing ops

DAVAO CITY — The Davao City Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) further strengthened its road clearing operations following reports of vendors illegally occupying the sidewalks of Bankerohan Public Market.

“I verified these reports because why would they reoccupy the sidewalks when even before we cleared the area, we already provided them with a place where they can transfer,” Paul Bermejo, head of the ASU, said.

Prior to the initial clearing operations conducted by ASU, the City Economic Enterprise (CEE) already provided the vendors with a location on the second floor of the Bankerohan Public Market where they could transfer.

“We maintain our road clearing operations. Other than our regular road clearing operations, we also have scheduled special clearing operations,” he added.

Bermejo said that his office conducts the operations to ensure that the sidewalks and roads are unobstructed as well as to ensure that the city remains orderly not only in the public markets.

He also emphasized the dangers of illegally occupying the sidewalks with structures and occupants as it may lead to accidents, traffic and cause delays in disaster response.

To address the concern of obstructed sidewalks caused by this reoccupation, the ASU eyes another special road clearing operations with the aid of the Davao City Police Office, Task Force Davao, City Transport and Traffic Management Office, and other concerned agencies.

The office continues to urge vendors to refrain from occupying the sidewalks, and to abide by the city’s road safety regulations.