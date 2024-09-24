Courage class

Coach launches “Unlock Your Courage,” a campaign starring new global ambassadors Elle Fanning, Charles Melton, Nazha and Storm Reid, and returning Coach Family members Jayson Tatum, Koki and Youngji Lee. The campaign introduces Coach’s Fall 2024 collection in a series of stories about having the courage to choose authentic self-expression over the idea of perfection, and is the newest exploration of “The Courage to Be Real,” Coach’s purpose-grounded platform inspiring people to express the many sides of who they are.
In their own ways, each of these individuals displays the kind of authenticity, courageous spirit, talent and style that make them stand out in their fields, and strong examples of how to confidently explore the many facets of one’s identity.
The Fall campaign reflects the ways today’s generation can sometimes feel constrained by their own expectations of perfection. Starting from this initial place of vulnerability, the campaign stories then flip the narrative, with each character unlocking their inner courage to break free from their ideas of perfection and instead celebrate their unique self-expression.
Creative director Stuart Vevers says, “We focused on the tension between something romantic and picturesque and something very real and spontaneous; a sense of the lived-in but compelling aesthetic that typifies the spirit of New York. Elaine’s dynamic shots of our friends of the house all amplify that message of authenticity and the beauty that comes from embracing the imperfections of a well-lived life in well-loved fashion.”
In the campaign films directed by Camille Summers-Valli, Coach bags act as a catalyst for the characters’ transformations, animating with a life of their own to help each individual tap into their inner confidence.
Another star of the campaign is Coach’s iconic Tabby bag, which appears in new silhouettes and finishes with the debut of the Times Square Tabby. Alongside the new Brooklyn bag, this latest iteration of the Tabby is a highlight of the Coach Fall 2024 collection, inspired by Vevers’ vision of youthful interpretations of Coach’s American design language. The campaign also features tailored silhouettes and ready-to-wear essentials including denim trousers, tops and knitwear, along with an array of New York-inspired charms such as yellow taxis, postcards and the Statue of Liberty.