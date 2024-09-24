Courage class

Coach launches “Unlock Your Courage,” a campaign starring new global ambassadors Elle Fanning, Charles Melton, Nazha and Storm Reid, and returning Coach Family members Jayson Tatum, Koki and Youngji Lee. The campaign introduces Coach’s Fall 2024 collection in a series of stories about having the courage to choose authentic self-expression over the idea of perfection, and is the newest exploration of “The Courage to Be Real,” Coach’s purpose-grounded platform inspiring people to express the many sides of who they are.

In their own ways, each of these individuals displays the kind of authenticity, courageous spirit, talent and style that make them stand out in their fields, and strong examples of how to confidently explore the many facets of one’s identity.