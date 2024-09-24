CHEd deregulates 92 private schools

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) has granted autonomous and deregulated status to 92 private higher education institutions (PHEIs), effective until September 2027.

CHEd conducted a comprehensive evaluation from 2019 to 2023, focusing on the educational effectiveness of these institutions, including student performance in professional board examinations, employability rates, and the alignment of curricula with industry demands.

Higher education institutions with autonomous status are recognized for providing top-quality education and consistently excellent program results. They often have many accredited programs and are acknowledged for their leadership in education. CHEd grants them the most freedom to manage and innovate their academic programs.

The following private higher education institutions (PHEIs) have maintained their autonomous status: St. Paul University Philippines, Angeles University Foundation, Baliuag University, Centro Escolar University — Malolos, Holy Angel University, Wesleyan University-Philippines, Lyceum of the Philippines University — Batangas, Lyceum of the Philippines — Laguna, Adventist University of the Philippines, Colegio de San Juan de Letran — Calamba, Manuel S. Enverga University Foundation, Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna, Saint Michael’s College of Laguna, University of Batangas, University of Perpetual Help System — Laguna, Ateneo de Naga University, John B. Lacson Foundation Maritime University — Arevalo, John B. Lacson Colleges Foundation — Bacolod, University of St. La Salle Bacolod and Central Philippine University.

Additional institutions that maintained their autonomous status include John B. Lacson Foundation Maritime University — Molo, Cebu Institute of Technology University, Silliman University, University of San Carlos, University of San Jose-Recoletos, Misamis University, Capitol University, UM Digos College, University of the Immaculate Conception, University of Mindanao, Ateneo de Davao University, Saint Louis University, University of Baguio and the University of the Cordilleras.

The list also includes Adamson University, Asia Pacific College, Ateneo de Manila University, Centro Escolar University — Makati, Centro Escolar University — Manila, De La Salle University, De La Salle — College of Saint Benilde, Inc., Emilio Aguinaldo College, Far Eastern University, Jose Rizal University, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Mapúa University — Manila, Miriam College, National University, Our Lady of Fatima University — Valenzuela, Our Lady of Fatima University — Quezon City, Southville International School and Colleges, St. Paul University Manila, Technological Institute of the Philippines — Manila, Technological Institute of the Philippines — Quezon City, Trinity University of Asia, University of Asia and the Pacific, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA — Las Piñas, University of Santo Tomas and the University of the East — Manila.

The following PHEIs obtained autonomous status for the first time: Panpacific University, Inc., Saint Mary’s University, First City Providential College, Our Lady of Fatima University — Antipolo Campus, Lyceum of the Philippines University — Cavite, STI West Negros University, Xavier University — Ateneo de Cagayan, Notre Dame of Marbel University, FEU Institute of Technology, Far Eastern University — Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and Manila Central University.