Bong Go strengthens ‘Palugaw’ feeding initiative

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to boost his hospital feeding initiative, recognizing their pivotal role not only in patient care but also in supporting families during their most challenging moments.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, he aims to address a critical aspect of healthcare that often goes unnoticed—ensuring that patients and their families receive proper nourishment while navigating the healthcare system.

For many Filipinos, a hospital stay is not just a medical ordeal but also an emotional and financial struggle. Go understands that during such times, access to meals becomes an essential, yet often overlooked, part of recovery. His feeding programs are designed to offer more than just food—they provide a sense of comfort and hope to patients and their loved ones, reinforcing that no one should go hungry while seeking medical care.

"Good health starts with proper nutrition, and this is especially true for those in the hospital. Hindi lamang ito tungkol sa paggamot sa sakit, kundi ang pagtiyak na may lakas ang mga pasyente at kanilang pamilya na harapin ang kanilang mga pagsubok,” encouraged Go.

“Sa pagpapatuloy ng mga feeding program na ito, hindi lang natin tinutugunan ang gutom, kundi ipinapakita natin na mahalaga sa atin ang kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino, nasa ospital man o hindi,” he asserted.

Go’s palugaw initiative are held in hospitals with Malasakit Centers for a holistic approach to healthcare.

A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program consolidates medical assistance from several government agencies—including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office—into one location within qualified public and DOH-run hospitals.

Go spearheaded the establishment of Malasakit Centers in 2018, which were later institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, a measure he principally authored and sponsored.

This law mandates all DOH-run hospitals and the Philippine General Hospital to set up their own Malasakit Centers, with the option for other public hospitals to do the same, provided they meet the operational standards outlined in the law. According to the DOH, these centers have collectively assisted approximately 12 million Filipinos to date.

From 19 to 23 September, Go’s Malasakit Team continued its feeding initiatives across hospitals nationwide, such as Bicol Medical Center in Naga City, Camarines Sur; Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center in Cabanatuan City and Talavera General Hospital, both in Nueva Ecija; Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital; San Pablo General Hospital in San Pablo City, Laguna; Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital in Cabanatuan City; Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa City; and Tondo Medical Center in Manila.

For many families, the stress of having a loved one in the hospital is compounded by the need to secure basic necessities, including food. Often, watchers—family members who spend long hours caring for patients—sacrifice their own well-being. Go’s feeding programs acknowledge their critical role, offering free meals to help them maintain their strength and focus on their loved one’s recovery.

“Napakabigat na ng responsibilidad na bantayan ang isang may sakit na mahal sa buhay. Ang layunin natin ay mabawasan ang bigat na iyon sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng pagkain, para makapag-concentrate ang mga pamilya sa mahalagang bagay—ang paggaling ng kanilang mga minamahal,” Go emphasized.

“Kapag may sapat na pagkain at kalinga ang mga pamilya, mas mabilis gumaling ang mga pasyente dahil sila’y nasa mas suportadong kapaligiran,” he added.

Many beneficiaries have shared how the feeding programs helped relieve some of their worries, allowing them to focus more on recovery. For Go, these stories are a reminder of why this initiative matters—it’s about creating a healthcare system that is not only efficient but empathetic.

Go has pledged to sustain these feeding programs as part of his advocacy for accessible, holistic healthcare. "No one should feel abandoned in their time of need," Go affirmed. "Through these feeding programs, we are delivering a message of hope and solidarity to every Filipino family facing illness."

Looking ahead, Senator Go is determined to keep expanding this initiative, believing that such small, practical gestures can have a lasting impact on both patients and their families.

"Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyong lahat sa pagkakataong ibinigay ninyo sa akin upang makapagserbisyo. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit na ang tanging bisyo ay magserbisyo, patuloy kong gagampanan ang aking tungkulin sa abot ng aking makakaya. Naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go concluded.