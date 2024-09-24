BINI shines with documentary debut, aiming for SB19-level success

With ABS-CBN’s backing and its global marketing connections, the eight-member BINI could eventually reach the same massive and wild popularity as SB19 — if that’s truly ABS-CBN’s goal.

SB19, however, seems determined not to be overshadowed by any group, as they remain eager to collaborate rather than compete. The band manages itself through the company they established last year, 1Z Entertainment, and has previously collaborated with BINI. Both groups have positioned themselves as non-competitors.

Still, competition is inevitable. When SB19 was signed as endorsers for McDonald’s, BINI secured a deal with Jollibee.

Meanwhile, Chapter 1: Born to Win was screened last 23 September, at Gateway Cineplex, Cinema 11. Some members of the Filipino girl group BINI arrived for the advance screening of their documentary film, BINI Chapter 1: Born to Win, at a mall in Quezon City earlier this month.

Chapter 1: Born to Win was shown to 888 exclusive members of the BINI website three days before its official premiere on iWantTFC.

The first part of the docuseries, directed by filmmaker Jett Leyco and ABS-CBN journalist Jeff Canoy, tells the origin story of BINI, covering their audition days and early struggles on the path to fame.

Did you know that GMA 7 has also acquired a girl group? There’s significant revenue to be earned from the high demand for girl groups and boy groups.

That group is the all-girl Lapillus. Its members have various nationalities, including a Filipino member, Chanty Videla. The group was formed in South Korea by MLD Entertainment. In addition to Chanty, the other members are Shana, Yue, Bessie, Seowon and Haeun.

We’ll tell you more about Lapillus next time.

***

On another note, SB19’s Pablo is back with new solo music. The SB19 frontman delivered two albums for his f ans this month, marking his first two solo releases. Alon, released on 13 September, features eight new songs, while Laon, which dropped on 20 September, includes seven new tracks. Both projects showcase Pablo’s signature creativity in blending genres throughout his music.