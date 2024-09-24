Bataan’s Harbor City will make Pilar town richest

PILAR, Bataan — Mayor Carlos “Charlie” Pizarro Jr. revealed yesterday that the construction of the ambitious Harbor City in this town is now in full swing with the establishment of various commercial, hotels and industrial buildings.

Aside from this, Mayor Pizarro said that a Bataan New Container Port City, will rise also in the 250-hectare land adjacent to Manila Bay.

Also to be built in the Pilar economic zone known as Harbor City, are a golf course, Escolta Heritage Building, Giethoorn Village (like in The Netherlands), aviary, forest park, executive village, amusement and theme park, Marina Hotel & Restaurant/Plaza, Marina Bay, light industrial eco-park, medium industrial eco-park, pier/port area, and workshop and warehouse in the reclaimed area.

Some predict that once this Harbor City operates in full swing it will be earning more revenue than the capital city of Balanga.

Owing to its fast emerging booming town in Central Luzon, Pilar town is now a candidate for “Hall of Fame” award after receiving numerous yearly Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG).

In fact, this town has been recipient of SGLG awards way back during the time of DILG Secretary Jessie Robredo and up to now “we are receiving yearly SGLG awards,” Mayor Pizarro said.

Pizarro is the longest-serving mayor of this town, now the next economic hub in Bataan with the sprouting of various commercial and industrial facilities.

He said that the proposed Harbor City, a 250 hectares industrial zone, is being fast-tracked by Secretary Gerry Acuzar of the Department of Social Housing and Urban Development where a special economic zone will be put together with international port, hotels and other skyrise commercial and industrial buildings.

During the recent 10th episode of the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas of the Philippine Information Agency, Department of the Interior and Local Government Regional Director Anthony Nuyda revealed that last year, a total of 84 local government units (LGUs) were conferred with SGLG.

This is equivalent to 64 percent of all LGUs in Central Luzon.

Nuyda mentioned that the region has also achieved the highest number of SGLG passers in 2022, marking two consecutive years of success.