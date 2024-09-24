Aunts’ taunts

Cemeteries are solemn places but one in Vienna, Austria is an exception.

The Vienna Central Cemetery, Europe’s second largest with 330,000 graves spread out over a 2.5-square kilometer area, is more of a tourist spot with 30,000 visitors strolling monthly on its tree-lined paths and roadways to view the tombs of many famous figures, according to Renate Niklas, managing director of the Vienna cemeteries.

“They don’t just come to visit their graves, to attend a funeral, but to go for a walk, a run, ride a bike or simply to relax,” Niklas told Agence France-Presse.

The cemetery also comes to life during its anniversary celebration. As the final resting place of musical geniuses Ludwig van Beethoven, Johann Strauss, Johannes Brahms and Johann Nestroy, it’s no wonder the cemetery hosts concerts. The recent one celebrating its 150th year featured local singer and composer Nino Mandl and drew hundreds of revelers.

Regular funeral events at the Central Cemetery are opulent, featuring performances of Mozart’s “Requiem” and attended by as many mourners.

If Austrians celebrate death with music, a group of Chinese middle-aged and elderly women do it differently.

The group known on Chinese social media as the “damas” routinely performs in different spots to the delight of netizens.

A viral video of a recent performance by the square dancing aunties, however, ignited widespread outrage across China. Chinese netizens on Weibo reacted angrily to their video showing them dancing in front of tombstones at the Zhaxi Chinese Red Army Martyrs Cemetery located in Yunnan province, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

The burial ground of those who died during the Chinese Communist Party’s military retreat from the Nationalist forces between 1934 and 1936 is venerated and square dancing is prohibited there. Chinese law strictly prohibits activities that could harm memorial sites dedicated to heroes and martyrs, with offenders potentially facing administrative detention and fines, according to SCMP.

Netizens called the damas’ dance disrespectful and shameful to the spirits of the martyrs. There was no comment from the aunties.