AUCTION BLOCKBUSTERS

Salcedo Auctions recently concluded another successful sale on 14 September. It’s always exciting to watch the bidding live because you get a better sense of the drama that unfolds when some auction lots are hotly contested, and there were several instances of this on Saturday.

The Malang sale was the highlight, featuring just two buyers in the final minutes of the bidding in a valiant fight to the end. You could sense that both were determined to acquire the Malang piece — a stunning (and fresh to the auction) work titled Woman from 1992. Ultimately, auctioneer Richie Lerma, chairman and chief specialist of Salcedo Auctions, brought the hammer down to the cheers of those present in the gallery. The final price? A whopping P26,864,000 (including buyer’s premium) — a new world record for the artist, elevating him to the top ranks of the Philippine art market.