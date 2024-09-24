Aquino excited over newest additions

Gilas Pilipinas Women head coach Patrick Aquino can’t wait to see Ava Fajardo, Sophia Canindo, Ariel de la O join the squad after their stint in the Basketball Without Borders in Perth, Australia.

Aquino told DAILY TRIBUNE that having the girls participate in one of the most prestigious basketball camps in the world will also benefit the national team program in the long run.

Fajardo, Candido, and De la O joined Gilas Pilipinas Youth star Joaquin Ludovice represented the Philippines in this camp that lasted from 19 to 22 September.

“I’m so happy that they’ve been selected and also I’m proud of them for representing the country. Those three are part of the crew that won FIBA Asia Cup titles,” Aquino said.

“Yeah, it’s gonna be very exciting and for me, I’m proud of what’s happening with our program.”

The three youth players are expected to join the women’s national team program bannered by veterans Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, and Ella Fajardo, Ava’s older sister.

The younger Fajardo expressed her gratitude to social media for the opportunity to play along with the best up-and-coming players.

“A week well spent in the Land Down Under! Competed against super-skilled players from the Asia region and learned from basketball legends in a special event that only Basketball Without Borders can offer,” Fajardo said.

“Grateful for this experience I will never forget,” she added.