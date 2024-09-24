A Marian Pilgrimage

Yesterday, 23 September, some 31 of us began our journey to Lourdes.

We started from the Toulouse airport; but for most of us, the journey really started from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, from Manila to Istanbul, a 16-hour flight via Turkish Airlines, and continued for another four hours to Toulouse Airport.

A bus ride of two hours finally brought us to Lourdes. The pilgrimage began significantly with praying the Holy Rosary on the bus. Abp. Diosdado Talamayan led us through the joyful mysteries with reflections on family and peace — the joyful mysteries being those of the family and childhood of Jesus.

This pilgrimage, sponsored by the Macapagal-Arroyo family — headed by our former president Gloria, our former first gentleman Mike, and their son Mikey and his wife — promises to be a journeying together to Mary, and with Mary, to Jesus.

Friendships are now being formed among the pilgrims, reminding them permanently of a once awesome grace-filled Marian journey.