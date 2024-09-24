1K Taiwan OFWs renew driver’s license online

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said Tuesday it is consolidating feedback and observations from the two-day pilot implementation of online driver’s license renewals in Taiwan, where about 1,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were served.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II expressed gratitude to officials who helped ensure the program’s success, including MECO chairman Silvestre Bello III, Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Taipei Labor Attaché Atty. Cesar L. Chavez Jr., and others.

“Our online driver’s license renewal in Taiwan was a success, and we are now reviewing all feedback to identify areas for improvement and what should be retained,” Mendoza said.

The pilot drive was conducted in Taichung and Kaohsiung, where hundreds of OFWs showed up to process their expiring driver’s licenses or inquire about the project.

On 21 Sept. 21, around 500 OFWs visited the sites, with 200 served. On 22 September, another 500 came, with 67 opting for courier services.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista praised the project as part of the Marcos administration’s efforts to streamline government services under “Bagong Pilipinas.”

Mendoza said the success in Taiwan will be replicated in other parts of the world, including the US, Europe and the Middle East.

He urged OFWs to ensure they submit all required documents to avoid delays.