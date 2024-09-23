WHY CARLO AGUILAR IS A TRUE GENTLEMAN OF THE SOUTH

The minute I laid my eyes on this gentleman from the South, Carlo Aguilar, clad in a crisp white linen polo that accentuated his kayumangging-kaligatan skin tone and casual dark blue pants, his congenial smile could not hide the authority and dignity he exuded. Our introduction was sealed with a firm handshake.

When he sat beside me and our afternoon tête-à-tête began, the Southern gentleman was at ease, answering my questions with warmth and candor. He immediately made me a “ka-tropa,” the term of endearment he uses for the people of Las Piñas.

Favorite things

Over café Americano and a slice of almond cake, the conversation began with Aguilar sharing his favorite things.

At the top of his list, the 44-year-old Aguilar said, “Oh, I love going to the wet market to buy my favorite seafood. Seafood is my comfort food. Shells, all sorts of fish, crabs, shrimp and more. Also, the energy and vibe of the wet market — there’s something about its happy chaotic atmosphere that makes me feel great.”

His favorite day of the week is definitely Sunday, which he spends enjoying quality family time with his wife, Danielle, and their two boys and two girls.

It’s no surprise that the theme song he dedicated to his beloved is Michael Bublé’s “Home.”

“Being with Chiqui (his wife’s nickname) and our kids, spending precious time with them, iba ‘yung (is a different) feeling. Love truly overflows in our home.”

His favorite “me time” activity? “Watching documentaries about car racing, which I really enjoy,” shared Aguilar. “I love racing cars and building them. Prior to what I’m doing now, I opened a small car shop after college. Tinkering, building and planning to assemble a car sets my mind into full gear. More than just the need for speed, I admire the discipline and professionalism of car race drivers and the sport itself.”

Basketball is his favorite sport, and his PBA team? “Purefoods, especially during the Alvin Patrimonio era,” Aguilar said, his eyes filled with fanboy pride.

Though action movies and documentaries are his preferred entertainment staples, he always finds time to rewatch the Macaulay Culkin megahit, Home Alone.

“There’s something about it that makes me feel nostalgic,” Aguilar admitted. “The value placed on family, the uniqueness of each family member that makes a home different from a house and all the feel-good qualities in it — it really hits me every time.”

Most influential book? “Definitely the Bible. My wife encouraged me to read it. Ang daming wisdom from the Bible na talagang nakakatulong, nakaka-inspire (There’s so much wisdom in the Bible that truly helps, inspires) and motivates you to be the best person you can be,” said Aguilar. The verse from the Holy Book he holds onto is: “Psalm 46:10, Be still and know that I am with you.”

“We can do all things, achieve the impossible and realize our dreams because God is with us,” he added. “And pag pagod na at gusto na mag-give up, just be still, hindi ka pababayaan at nandiyan si God palagi (when you’re tired and want to give up, just be still; He won’t let you down ­— God is always there).”

Recollections

His childhood memories? Carlos shared: “Naaubutan ko pa ang Lolo Filemon and Lola Lydia ko (I was fortunate to have known my Lolo Filemon and Lola Lydia). It was always a happy time being with them, especially on Sundays. Where we lived, they would send a van to fetch all the apos (grandchildren) and our parents. We would attend Mass as a family, and then enjoy lunch together, spending the rest of the day at the Aguilar ancestral house.”

“Our grandparents treated us fairly,” Aguilar said. “On family days, pag nag-mano kami kay Lolo, pagka-bless mo (when we would ask for Lolo’s blessing) he would give us a crisp P100 bill. Lunchtime was always a long feast where we caught up, especially on what was happening with his apos.”

He continued, “Lolo and Lola wore the simplest clothes — never extravagant. They didn’t have any brand-name items and never had bodyguards. They treated everyone with kindness and respect.”

Aguilar added, “The older apos would take a dip in the pool while the others played billiards. Since I was the second youngest, we watched cartoons and played games.”

“Being at my Lolo’s place was always like an instant family reunion. Great times,” Aguilar said, his eyes lighting up with the recollection.

Politics

Entering the political arena was never mandated in the Aguilar household. What was ingrained in all of them, thanks to their grandparents and, of course, their parents, was to be kind to everyone, treat others with respect and approach everything with love and passion.

Aguilar undertook his professional endeavors without relying on his family name. When the call of political duty arose, his motivation was simply his desire to serve the people of Las Piñas.

He became a councilor for the city and completed three consecutive terms. Of the ordinances he authored, the three he is proudest of are: “The ordinance that created the PWD office, the enhancement of the Green Card package for hospitalization, more ways and means to address the needs of the health sector and free movies for senior citizens.”

In the near future, Aguilar will make his political plans public. As we wrapped up our conversation, we had an off-the-record discussion where he shared his thoughts on some of the most pressing concerns faced by his Las Piñero ka-tropas. From what he articulated, exciting times and positive changes are indeed on the horizon.

Aguilar is a true gentleman of the South — friendly, sincere, family-oriented and God-loving — a ka-tropa who serves well and brings answers and solutions.