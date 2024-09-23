A heart-to-heart discussion right in the middle of the game had led University of the East (UE) to pen their biggest win in the early stretch of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

Red Warriors coach Jack Santiago said they had a “serious talk” at halftime to make his players realize that they are capable of winning over the mighty De La Salle University late Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Their discussion paid a handsome reward as La Salle superstar Kevin Quiambao muffed a crucial pair of charities before John Abate converted his own to help UE eke out a

nail-biting 75-71 victory.

“We had a serious talk at halftime. I told the boys that we are capable of winning this game and emphasized that they can do it even if we are facing a star-studded La Salle team,” Santiago said.

“This lineup is capable of matching up well with other teams. The boys responded well and accepted the challenge. Now, they know that they can play and win even against the No. 1 team in the league.”

‘I see them every day and I know that they are capable of beating big teams.’

True enough, the Red Warriors entered the court with fire in their eyes as they hounded and pounded the Green Archers right from the start.

They erected a huge 17-point lead at the end of the first quarter and found answers every time the reigning champion made a rally, including the 12-2 run that put them two points behind, 71-73, in the final 28.4 seconds.

But Quiambao missed his charities in the last 15.8 seconds before Abate knocked down his freebies at the other end to complete the shocking upset with only 4.4 ticks left.

Abate fired 20 points on a red-hot 6-of-7 field goal shooting while Wello Lingolingo also shone with 18 points, including six three-pointers, to underscore the firepower and composure that the Red Warriors displayed against arguably the best collegiate team in the country today.

Santiago, a former La Salle superstar who brought in schoolmates like assistant coach Don Allado and strength and conditioning mentor LA Revilla into his staff, said the victory gave them a reason to believe that they can sit at the table with league heavyweights.

“I see them every day and I know that they are capable of beating big teams,” he said after collecting their second win in four matches.

Mark Escarlote